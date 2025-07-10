Kelly Clarkson Scores Daytime Emmy Nod as Talk Show Future Hangs in Limbo

Kelly Clarkson just notched another career milestone: The Kelly Clarkson Show is officially nominated for a 2025 Daytime Emmy.

Heading into its seventh season this fall, the show brings some well-earned momentum with a nomination for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

But even with the Emmy nod and a fall return confirmed by NBCUniversal, many fans are still wondering: How much longer does Clarkson plan to stay in the host’s chair?

Is Season 7 Kelly Clarkson's Last?

Earlier this year, Clarkson quietly missed 10 episodes of her hosted show between March and April. Though celebrity guests filled in to keep the show going, she never publicly addressed her absence.

She did, however, raise eyebrows with one particularly emotional comment during her return.

"I’ve lost alone, a lot," she told her studio audience. "It’s okay."

Unlike past renewals, which spanned multiple seasons, The Kelly Clarkson Show was only picked up for one additional season — a move that has fueled speculation that Season 7 could be her last.

Clarkson’s current contract is set to expire at the end of 2026, but with increasing signs of strain, she may step away even sooner.

A Decorated Daytime Run

Despite the uncertainty, Clarkson’s accolades speak for themselves.

Since its 2019 debut, The Kelly Clarkson Show has taken home multiple Daytime Emmys, including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Clarkson herself has won Outstanding Talk Show Host three times.

This year’s nomination adds another bright spot to a period that’s been filled with questions — and setbacks — for the country-pop powerhouse turned daytime darling.

Clarkson's Behind the Scenes Struggles

Clarkson recently abruptly canceled the opening night of her Las Vegas residency just 90 minutes before showtime.

While her team cited vocal rest, insiders claimed the reality was more complex.

"Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated," a source spilled. "She’s fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to … It’s a source of emotional and, therefore, physical distress."

The "Keeping Score" singer finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022 following a drawn-out legal battle. Clarkson and Blackstock share two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Whether or not Season 7 marks the end of The Kelly Clarkson Show, one thing is clear: she’s doing it on her terms — and still collecting trophies along the way.