Kelly Clarkson Might Have Changed Her Mind About Dating After Divorce

In the three years since Kelly Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, interviewers have often broached the question of whether or not she's ready to date again — and she's always said no.

But in a new interview on Today With Jenna & Friends, the singer seemed a little more open to the idea.

Clarkson was talking to show host Jenna Bush Hager about her new single, "Where Have You Been," which she described as being about "that intimate moment" of locking into a once-in-a-lifetime relationship.

Hager asked the singer if she thought that kind of "unicorn" relationship might come up at some point in Clarkson's future.

"Yeah, I mean, I hope it does," she says in response. "I will say, I'm not not looking and I'm not looking."

That's a big shift from two years ago, when the singer said her therapist suggested going on a date and Clarkson balked. "I'm like, 'No,'" she said at the time.

But just because she's open to the idea doesn't mean that Clarkson will be in a relationship anytime soon. One of her big reasons for not wanting to date has always been the fact that she's prioritizing her two children, and in her most recent interview, she says that family still comes first.

"I gotta focus right now. There's a lot of work, plus my kids' schedule," she explains. "... I am running from my show to baseball practice and I'm trying to just be there."

In the meantime, Clarkson's free time is focused on making time for herself.

"I am trying to adult more," she adds.

"So for Mother's Day weekend I do have a couple of shows, but my kids aren't coming," she continues, "and so I get to, like, be an adult with my band and have some drinks and have an adult time."