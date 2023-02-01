It's been roughly three years since Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock. After lots of back and forth between parties, the paperwork was finally finalized in 2022. So, is the American Idol alum ready to find a love again?

"No," Clarkson tells Access Hollywood when asked if she's dating. "My therapist — it's funny — is literally like, 'You should go on a date' and I'm like, 'No.'"

The "Breakaway" singer appears to be too busy for dating, anyway. She and Blackstock share two children, River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6, together, and Clarkson also hosts her own Emmy-winning talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, serves as a coach on The Voice, and was just named the first-ever female host of the NFL Honors, which will be held on Feb. 9.

It also sounds like she's just enjoying dating herself right now.

"I sound like such a cliche, but I'm really enjoying, like, me," Clarkson explains. As for marriage later down the road? It's not on her radar.

"I also don't think marriage has to be for everyone," she admits. "I think you can exist in a relationship and it can be what you want it to be."

The "Stronger" singer will be detailing what the last few years have been like for her on an upcoming album. It has taken Clarkson quite a bit of time to process her emotions and put pen to paper writing new music.

"Look, I'm gonna be really honest with you ... it took a minute for me to be able to release this album," she told fans on a recent Instagram Live, "'Cause I just had to be over it, through it, all around it, I had to get past it to be able to talk about it."

Clarkson says she is looking forward to releasing the album and feels it's a well-rounded project.

"I am excited. I was not excited for like a couple years. Just because it's like, you know, you're still in it. Like, this was my most personal record. And it's not all bad, like there is heartbreak in it and there is sadness in it definitely, but there's also like the whole arc of a relationship," she shares.

To sum it up in three emojis ...

"A wine emoji and then a heartbreak, that's one, if there's that emoji. I'm sure there probably is. Then the sunshine."