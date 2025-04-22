Kelly Clarkson Misses Another Talk Show Episode as Questions Mount

The Kelly Clarkson Show once again got a guest host on Monday's episode (April 21), with Andy Cohen filling in for host Kelly Clarkson in what marks her 11th absence from her talk show this spring.

Much like guest hosts in previous episodes, Cohen was originally announced as a guest on the show, and then moved into a hosting role at the last minute. He didn't offer any details on Clarkson's whereabouts.

In March, during the first round of Clarkson's absences from her couch, Entertainment Tonight reported that guest hosts — who were originally booked as guests on the show — didn't know ahead of time that Clarkson wouldn't be there, "due to privacy reasons." The outlet also stated that when they arrived at the studio, they were given the option to guest host.

Cohen's Apr. 21 guest hosting episode marks his second time filling in for Clarkson. He first guest hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show in mid-March.

There hasn't been any official word yet on why Clarkson has missed so many episodes of her talk show this spring, though a number of anonymous sources have alluded to a "family emergency," with the newest report claiming that the singer's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been battling an illness.

Clarkson will return to the couch for her Tuesday (April 22) episode, and she has been reportedly filming at NBC's studios this week.

How Many Episodes of Her Show Has Kelly Clarkson Missed?

Clarkson's first absence from The Kelly Clarkson Show was on March 3, when actor Simu Liu filled in for her. She returned for the following two episodes, leading many to believe it was just a one-off event.

The singer neglected to inform the audience as to why she wasn't present at that time, too.

Once again, Clarkson was missing form her chair on March 6, and it would be several days before she returned. The show featured a list of guest hosts instead.

Clarkson missed 10 episodes between March 3 and April 1. An absence on April 21 marks her 11th.

Why Did Kelly Clarkson Miss So Many Episodes of Her Show?

That's the big question. Clarkson has yet to directly address what kept her away from work, though a mid-March report from Entertainment Tonight quoted a source who said she was away from the show due to a "family emergency."

Some fans also thought she might be hinting at the reason behind the break during the 1,000th-episode special of The Kelly Clarkson Show, during a monologue that found her reminiscing over the many segments and games in which the cast and audience have "competed together."

She then added, "I've lost alone, a lot," reassuring the audience, "it's okay."

It could've just been self-deprecating humor, but given the context — and Clarkson's history of being open about personal struggles — some viewers thought she might be alluding to something more going on in her personal life.

An unnamed source close to The Kelly Clarkson Show recently told ET Online that the singer was "back to herself" after her absences in March, and "all seems relatively back to normal."

They dismissed a rumor that came via another anonymous source who spoke to the Daily Mail, saying Clarkson was formerly "accessible" and chatty, but her tone had changed, causing a "weird vibe" onset and the crew to walk "on eggshells" around the star.

A report from earlier in April claimed that Clarkson might be hoping to permanently leave her talk show, and that the network was eager to keep her on.