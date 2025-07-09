The Kelly Clarkson Show has gotten the green light for a seventh season, and fans won't have to wait long to watch.

The Emmy-winning daytime talk show hosted by Kelly Clarkson is set to return for a new installment in September.

That means Clarkson and her crew won't have much of a summer vacation before jumping back into the studio. The show's sixth season aired its finale on June 25.

An official premiere date has yet to be announced.

A post shared to The Kelly Clarkson Show social media channels celebrates a successful sixth season with ample footage of onscreen shenanigans.

At the end of the montage, the show invites fans to join them for the next season starting in just two months.

Is Kelly Clarkson Returning to Her Talk Show?

A season seven renewal for The Kelly Clarkson Show is a great sign that Clarkson will be back to host the daytime show this fall — it's got her name on it, after all — but the future beyond this year remains unclear.

Rumors of her leaving the show started swirling between March and April, when she missed a total of 10 episodes and her scheduled guests had to step in to host the show.

A reason for Clarkson's absences was never given, although there were some reports that she had pressing personal things to attend to. She personally never addressed why she was gone, but did say something cryptic in one of her opening monologues on the show.

"I've lost alone, a lot," she told the audience without going into detail, but added, "It's okay."

Another report states that the host is looking to leave the show after her contract expires at the end of 2026. With a season that runs from September to June, that could mean a departure midway through.

It is possible this season will be the last for The Kelly Clarkson Show. In addition to reports of its host walking away, the show was only renewed for one more season. In the past, it's been picked up in two-season installments.