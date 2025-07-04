Kelly Clarkson Forced to Postpone Vegas Residency Minutes Before Showtime: ‘I’m Devastated’

Kelly Clarkson has been forced to delay the opening weekend of her new Las Vegas residency, Studio Sessions, after experiencing vocal strain.

The original debut—set for July 4 at Caesars Palace—was canceled just 90 minutes before showtime, with Clarkson making an emotional announcement on Instagram.

"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience," she wrote.

"I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars," Clarkson continued.

READ MORE: 19 Country Songs for Your Girls Night Out Playlist

The "Keeping Score" singer explained that the demanding rehearsals had taken a toll on her voice.

"I want the shows to be perfect for y’all, and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage. So I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve," she added.

New Date, Same Excitement

Clarkson will now kick things off on Friday, July 11, postponing her July 4 and 5 performances to allow time for recovery.

"The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong," the mother-of-two assured fans.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson’s Got a New NBC Show in the Works

What You Need to Know

Studio Sessions marks Clarkson’s return to Las Vegas after her Chemistry residency at the Bakkt Theater in 2023–24.

This is her second major Vegas run and her first at Caesars Palace’s iconic Colosseum.

The 2025 residency includes 18 dates through mid-August, plus a shorter run in November.

Her daytime series, The Kelly Clarkson Show, is currently on its regular summer hiatus and will not be affected by the postponed shows.

25 Pictures of Kelly Clarkson Young Kelly Clarkson was the winner of the first season of American Idol in 2002. From that moment on, Clarkson would instantly become a household name across America. Since, she has sold over 25 million albums and 45 million singles worldwide. Let's roll back the clock with 25 pictures of Kelly Clarkson young. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul