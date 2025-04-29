Over the weekend, Carrie Underwood gave American Idol finalist Mattie Pruitt a little bit of advice: "You need some sass, girl!"

And, in her own way, Pruitt followed that tip when she returned to the stage on Monday night (April 28) to perform a powerful Kelly Clarkson cover.

The song Pruitt chose to sing was "Because of You," a sobering ballad about how being hurt can cut a person's confidence. Inherently, it's not a "sassy" song in the traditional sense. But Pruitt added rasp, guts and high notes to her rendition, making this performance a head-turner.

The country-leaning Idol hopeful from Tennessee matched Clarkson note for note during the emotional crescendo of "Because of You," perfectly executing a key change and a sky-high vocal run that even some seasoned singers simply couldn't pull off.

Pruitt certainly took risks: Not just because she was putting her voice on display, and not just because she was covering one of American Idol's all-time most notable winners.

The singer brought a theatrical flair to her performance.

When she sang the line "I find it hard to trust not only me but everyone around me," she dramatically spun around. When she sang "Because of you, I am afraid" for the final time, she held up her hands to her face and shivered, acting out fear.

Her bold choices paid off. Pruitt made the cut during the Top 10 episode, and she'll proceed on to the Top 8 as the Idol competition gets ever more competitive.

Just three weeks remain in this season of American Idol, which marks Underwood's first as a judge. The finale is scheduled to air on May 18.