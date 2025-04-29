Carrie Underwood stunned fans on Monday night (April 28) by slipping into the same dress she was wearing when she won American Idol 20 years ago.

Not only does it still fit, it still looks great on her.

Carrie Underwood topped Bo Bice to win American Idol on May 28, 2005.

Her debut single was "Inside Your Heaven," but "Jesus Take the Wheel" (released in October) would become her first No. 1 hit.

Season 23 is Underwood's first year judging American Idol, and she's shown great willingness to get nostalgic.

The reason for this throwback look was Monday night's theme: Singers were asked to perform songs from seasons past, and at least one paid tribute to Underwood. John Foster not only sang "I Told You So" — a song Underwood would later sing with Randy Travis on Idol — he serenaded her from a few feet away.

The show began with the three judges entering to "Inside Your Heaven," and that's when fans realized Underwood had pulled the winning dress from her wardrobe. Here are side-by-side photos of the dress, comparing her 2005 and 2025 looks.

Then, see Underwood's own assessment of the outfit.

Carrie Underwood Dress Frederick M. Brown / Eric McCandless, Getty Images loading...

There's a lot of reasons to be amazed by this, the most obvious being that Underwood has given birth twice in the last 20 years. Also, there just aren't that many people who can fit into clothes they wore in college, but the singer is extremely dedicated to smart living and good health.

"Still fits," Underwood declared after a camera panned up and down the dress.

Three weeks of Season 23 of American Idol remain, with the next episode happening on May 4 on ABC.