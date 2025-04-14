Who’s Left on ‘American Idol’? Season 23 Top 24 Contestants

Anything is possible for the remaining contestants on American Idol. Season 3 is down to the Top 24, but a major cutdown is coming.

As always, the finalists for ABC's singing reality show come from across America and beyond. There's a Canadian and a man from the U.K. among this group of American Idol finalists. You'll also find several singers who appeared on another American reality TV show.

At least two finalists from recent seasons of The Voice made it to the Top 24. They're surely hoping that if you voted for them once, you'll be there to show support once again, but first they need to impress judges.

Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have maintained the supportive approach that's defined this show since its move to ABC several years ago. Still, Bryan and Richie have proven they'll be honest when a singer just doesn't have it.

American Idol Season 23 Schedule:

American Idol is about halfway through Season 23. Here is the remaining schedule. All episodes air at 8PM ET on ABC.

Auditions: March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30

Hollywood Week: March 31, April 6, and 7

Top 24: April 13 and 14

Easter Special: April 20

Top 14: April 21

Live Episodes: April 27 and 28, May 4 and 11

Finale: May 18

While Jelly Roll is the in-house mentor for the full season, additional special guests will surely be added soon. The finale of American Idol is always a star-studded event, with singers from every genre appearing alongside contestants who grew up idolizing them.

The Season 22 winner of American Idol was Abi Carter.

Who's Left on American Idol?

After the April 13 episode of American Idol, 24 finalists remain. The youngest is 17 years old (two singers) and the oldest is 28 (three). Four of the Top 24 singers are from California, with Texas, Arizona and Georgia coming next, with two each.

Only one singer comes from Tennessee this year: That's high schooler Mattie Pruitt, who lives about 40 minutes from Nashville.

This list will be updated after each elimination round of American Idol.

Remaining 'American Idol' Contestants: Season 23 Here is who is left on American Idol, Season 23. Starting with the Top 24, this list will be updated whenever contestants are cut from the ABC reality TV show. The American Idol finale is May 18. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes