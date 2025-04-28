If American Idol finalist Mattie Pruitt wants to stick around, she may want to consider Carrie Underwood's advice.

The country superstar and former American Idol winner actually offered two notes of criticism during Sunday night's (April 27) show. Still, she's hardly becoming Simon Cowell.

American Idol trimmed down from 14 to 12 finalists on Sunday night.

Desmond King and Amanda Barise — both saved by judges just one week ago — received the lowest vote totals.

Sunday night's theme was Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singers.

Pruitt is the only finalist from Tennessee and has been a favorite among country fans since she auditioned alongside singer Craig Campbell.

Campbell used to be a part of judge Luke Bryan's band, but he went on to have considerable solo success. Talking to Taste of Country, he explained that his family and Pruitt's family live in the same town and met that way.

After her audition, Underwood told Pruitt to go and play as many stages as she could find before Hollywood, but Campbell conceded there wasn't much time to do that. So, the 16-year-old is a relative newcomer in all the ways.

"If there’s anything I can say to you, (it's) you’ve gotta find your sass," Underwood told Pruitt after a performance of "Piece of My Heart" on Sunday.

"You need some sass, girl, come on!"

Elsewhere, Underwood told Canaan James Hill he "cheated the system" with a performance of Aretha Franklin's "Mary Don't You Weep." While Franklin is a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, the song is hardly a rock song.

Still, both hopefuls passed through to to the next round. From this point on, fan support will mean much more than judge support, although a comment or criticism can make a difference.

After Monday's episode (theme: memorable American Idol performances), there will be just three weeks remaining, with the finale scheduled for May 18.

