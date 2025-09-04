Kelly Clarkson has broken her silence nearly a month after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The singer took to social media for the first time in weeks to mark the 23rd anniversary of her winning the first season of American Idol. She thanked everyone who voted for her and shared how the moment — which happened September 4, 2002 — completely changed her life.

Clarkson included a photo of her winning moment, in which she's surrounded by her fellow contestants as red, white and blue confetti fall.

"To everyone that took time 23 years ago to call in and vote for me, thank you," she writes in the caption. "Winning American Idol changed my life and I will be forever grateful for all of you that have supported me for so many years."

"It is a gift to find your purpose and passion, and to be able to make a living doing it is the cherry on top," she adds.

What Has Kelly Clarkson Said About Brandon Blackstock's Death?

The post is a first for Clarkson, who has not been active on social media since Aug. 6. Her hiatus began when she announced she would be stepping back from the spotlight to be "fully present" for her children.

Blackstock died the following day, on Aug. 7, 2025, after a three-year battle with melanoma skin cancer.

His cause of death was confirmed as "natural causes" stemming from his illness.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," Clarkson's post at the time said.

The talk show host was in the midst of her Las Vegas residency and postponed the remaining dates.

Is Kelly Clarkson Coming Back to Her Talk Show?

Clarkson is set to return to her talk show later this month. The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for Season 7 and will begin filming with the pop singer the week of Sept. 8.

The new season of the Emmy-winning show will premiere on Monday, Sept. 29 on NBC.

The American Idol alum will also be a part of a special Battle of Champions edition of The Voice, which will air in Spring 2026.