‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Season 7 Premiere Date + First Guests Revealed: What We Know

Kelly Clarkson is heading back to daytime TV.

After a heartbreaking month following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, NBC announced on Wednesday (Sept. 3) that The Kelly Clarkson Show will return on Monday, Sept. 29, after its summer hiatus.

Season 7 begins production the week of Sept. 8. The new season will open by honoring the heroes who rescued campers from the devastating flood in Texas earlier this summer.

Viewers can also expect appearances from A-list guests, including Julia Roberts, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Kelly’s Busy Fall

This fall also brings Clarkson back to The Voice.

The “Keeping Score” singer will reclaim her red chair for the show’s 29th season.

She’ll coach alongside John Legend and Adam Levine in The Voice: Battle of Champions, a revamped format that, for the first time, features a panel made entirely of past winners.

Jennifer Hudson briefly filled in for Clarkson last month during the battle rounds. The mother of two last appeared on the competition show’s 23rd season.

A Season With Extra Meaning

Clarkson’s break from The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice came during a tough personal chapter.

Her ex-husband died on Aug. 7 from complications of melanoma.

Clarkson revealed his illness just a day prior, when she postponed several dates of her Las Vegas residency to be “fully present” for their children, River, 11, and Remington, 9.

The Show’s Legacy

Since its debut in 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show has filmed over 1,000 episodes and scored 22 Emmy Awards.

This year, the talk show is nominated for eight Daytime Emmys, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

With her talk show’s return, a The Voice comeback, and a season framed around resilience, Clarkson is heading into fall with both momentum and strength.