Kelly Clarkson Just Sold the Songs That Built Her Career

Kelly Clarkson is making major moves.

The Grammy-winning singer and talk show host has sold a portion of her music catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners, the company announced on Thursday (July 24).

While financial terms weren’t disclosed, the deal includes some of Clarkson’s biggest hits — songs that, over the past two decades, have made fans cry, feel empowered, and most of all, sing.

“My music is such a huge part of my journey — not just professionally, but personally,” Clarkson shared in a statement. “Knowing these songs will continue to be heard and discovered by new generations means everything to me.”

HarbourView founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke praised Clarkson as a “multi-hyphenate superstar,” adding:

“Her catalog is filled with anthems that have defined moments for millions of people. We’re thrilled to partner with Kelly and help ensure these songs continue resonating for decades to come.”

Since U Been … Sold

Clarkson’s catalog — among the most beloved in modern pop — is the latest hot commodity in a booming song acquisition market.

The deal includes hits like "Since U Been Gone," "Because of You," "Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)," "Behind These Hazel Eyes" and holiday favorite "Underneath the Tree."

Never Too Early for a Christmas Bop:

Since winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, Clarkson has sold more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles worldwide. She holds 17 RIAA-certified singles, three Grammy Awards, multiple American Music Awards, and eight Daytime Emmys for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Back in the Chair for Season 29 of 'The Voice'

As if that weren’t enough, Clarkson is also making a triumphant return to The Voice for its spring 2026 revamp, The Voice: Battle of Champions.

After sitting out Seasons 24 through 28, she’ll rejoin fellow former winners John Legend and Adam Levine for what’s shaping up to be the most competitive season yet.

New twists include:

Triple Turn Challenge during blind auditions, with the winner earning a “Super Steal.”

In-Season All-Star Battles between past contestants and current hopefuls.

Live Voting by Superfans and Alumni during the semifinals and finale.

NBC has reportedly arranged a bi-coastal schedule to accommodate Clarkson’s Emmy-winning daytime show, allowing her to film The Kelly Clarkson Show in New York while taping The Voice in Los Angeles.

Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres this fall, though speculation continues about how long Clarkson will remain a daytime fixture.

As she continues to wow audiences in Vegas with her Studio Sessions show, her catalog secured and her The Voice comeback locked in, Clarkson is once again reminding us she’s “Stronger” than ever.