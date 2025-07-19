Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency is packed with powerhouse vocals, raw emotion and unexpected moments — and her latest Studio Sessions show brought the sweetest surprise yet.

On Friday (July 18), the American Idol OG invited her 11-year-old daughter, River Rose, to join her onstage for a duet of “Heartbeat Song.”

Wearing coordinating outfits, the mother-daughter duo twinned as they danced, swayed and sang their hearts out.

In a fan-recorded video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Clarkson beams as she gently guides River through the performance.

But the kiddo clearly doesn’t need much help — she confidently adjusts her earpiece and belts the lyrics from the heart, soaking in the cheers from the Vegas crowd.

“So my daughter, River Rose, said to me, ‘I wanna sing tonight!’” Clarkson told the audience before the duet. And hey — what River Rose wants, River Rose gets.

This isn’t her first time on the Vegas stage, either. Clarkson also brought her out to sing “Heartbeat Song” during a 2023 show, but this year’s performance showed a more polished (and maybe future pop star?) River Rose.

From “Heartbeat” to Hot Flashes

The adorable duet is just the latest highlight from Clarkson’s anything-but-ordinary Vegas run.

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old hit pause mid-set to fan herself and cracked a joke about entering menopause:

I’m not gonna lie, I have these like pasties things underneath. I am so hot … is this the change?

The crowd erupted — especially when she gestured to the front row and added, “Oh my God, it’s gonna happen. You might all of a sudden see boobs.”

Fans (and women everywhere) didn’t just laugh — they felt seen.

As always, Clarkson turned a vulnerable moment into a totally relatable, utterly hilarious show highlight.

What’s Next for the Mother-of-Two

Clarkson’s Studio Sessions residency will continue through mid-August, with a return engagement scheduled for November at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

She’s also back for Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show this fall, though it’s unclear how long she plans to stay in the daytime spotlight.

For now, Clarkson, who shares River Rose and son Remington Alexander, 9, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, seems focused on soaking up every moment — both onstage and with her kids.

And judging by River Rose’s growing stage presence, the next Clarkson generation may already be warming up their vocal cords.