Kelly Clarkson Wants Fans to Notice Her Weight Loss, ‘Will Not Be Calling HR’

Kelly Clarkson doesn't mind when fans comment on her dramatic weight loss — in fact, she welcomes it with open arms.

During her Saturday night (May 10) show in Atlantic City, N.J., one fan complimented her new, slimmer physique, and she cracked a joke that she will "not be calling HR."

Clarkson admits that her attitude toward her weight loss journey doesn't always align with the Human Resources (HR) department on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"Every time I go to an HR meeting, I'm like, 'How have I not been fired?'" Clarkson jokingly told fans from the stage (quote via Billboard). "I grew up on the road at 19 years old, you know what I'm saying?"

She's had to grow tough skin to deal with comments on her body since the very beginning of her career. But Clarkson also says she's proud of her recent weight loss, and she's happy to hear compliments on it.

"But they also say you're not allowed to say someone looks attractive, and I say f--k that," she said, presumably referring to some HR rules.

"Because some of those b--ches out here working, and we're trying, and I want every motherf--ker that passes me to go, 'Damn. Well done.'"

Clarkson has opened up about her weight loss on multiple occasions. She said that she was pre-diabetic for two years before making changes, and that much of her weight loss journey occurred around the same time she moved from Los Angeles to New York City, when she took advantage of the city's walkability to increase her exercise.

She also said she took a prescription medication to help with weight loss, though she clarified that it was not Ozempic.

Now, Clarkson says she was "very confident" at her previous weight, and that she thinks bodies of all shapes and sizes deserve to be celebrated. But during her time onstage, she added that she's "having more fun with clothes now," and that she's been "working on" toning down her frame.

All quips aside, the singer stressed that, "It is not a joke. I know HR is not a joke."

"But it is really funny some of the things they talk about," she added. "And we're like, 'Oh no. We would never.'"