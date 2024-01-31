Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Was ‘Pre-Diabetic’ Before Losing Weight

In a recent episode of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson reveals that a pre-diabetes diagnosis spurred her to lose weight — but not immediately.

"Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic. That was literally what happened," Clarkson tells her show guest, King of Queens star Kevin James. "Well, I wasn't shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight."

"But they were like, 'You're pre-diabetic. You're right on the borderline. And I was like, 'But I'm not there yet,'" she continues with a laugh. "And then I waited two years ... [until] I was like, 'Okay, I'll do something about it.'"

Earlier this month, Clarkson spoke about her recent weight loss, noting that she "dropped weight" as a result of "listening to my doctor," and adding that her move to New York City kick-started healthier habits both mentally and physically.

"I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start," she said at the time.

Clarkson also relocated her two children, who she says "weren't doing well either" on the West Coat, and that the family enjoys staying active by embracing the city's walkability and taking their dogs to the park.

She also attributes her weight loss to her diet, explaining that she eats "a healthy mix .... and 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway."

"I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!" Clarkson joked.

The singer's move — which also included relocating her TV show to New York — came in the aftermath of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, which was finalized in early 2022.