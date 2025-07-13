Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence on Postponed Vegas Shows During Powerful Comeback

Kelly Clarkson made a triumphant return to Las Vegas on Friday (July 11).

The pop-country powerhouse kicked off her Studio Sessions residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace after a rocky start to her 2025 run.

The first two shows were postponed due to vocal strain, but Clarkson — never one to shy away from honesty — addressed the last-minute cancellations directly on opening night.

“It took us a minute. I’m so sorry,” she told the crowd, according to a fan-captured TikTok video. “I know some of y’all had tickets for last weekend’s shows. We can’t help our bodies sometimes. You know we get sick, and that happens.”

Despite the delay, the American Idol OG reminded fans why Studio Sessions feels so special.

“This is my favorite residency, my favorite show we’ve ever put together,” she continued. “Because I love being in the studio, and that’s where this whole idea came from.”

New Dates, Fresh Energy

The Studio Sessions residency continues through mid-August, with a second shorter run scheduled for November.

Fans impacted by the cancellation were offered options to reschedule or receive a refund.

The Show Must Go On — But for How Long?

Clarkson’s return to Vegas comes amid growing conversation around the future of her other high-profile gig — daytime talk show host.

Just days before returning to the stage, The Kelly Clarkson Show earned a 2025 Daytime Emmy nomination and put to rest fears that the show might end abruptly.

Season 7 is officially on the books for fall.

Still, as Taste of Country previously reported, questions about her long-term future in daytime TV remain.

Unlike prior renewals, which spanned multiple seasons, NBCUniversal picked up The Kelly Clarkson Show for just one additional season this time.

The singer’s current contract runs through 2026, but with mounting pressure, it’s possible she could step away sooner.

A Decorated Daytime Run

Regardless of what comes next, Clarkson’s daytime success is undeniable.

Since launching in 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show has earned multiple Daytime Emmys, including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show three years in a row.

Clarkson herself has taken home Outstanding Talk Show Host honors three times.

For now, she's focusing on what she loves most — creating memories for her fans.