Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency has it all: Powerhouse vocals, raw emotion and, occasionally, a wardrobe malfunction warning.

During a recent Studio Sessions show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Clarkson paused mid-set to cool off and told the crowd, “I’m not gonna lie, I have these like pasties things underneath.”

As she fanned herself, she added, “I am so hot … is this the change?” (Yes, that change.)

The crowd laughed, but it was a moment many fans — especially women — could relate to.

"The change" refers to menopause, which often comes with hot flashes, night sweats, brain fog and mood swings.

In classic Clarkson fashion, the 42-year-old tackled it head-on with humor and zero shame.

Later in the show, the mother of two jokingly warned the audience they might be in for more than just a concert.

“Oh my God, it’s gonna happen,” she said, pointing to the front row. “You might all of a sudden see boobs.”

Kelly Clarkson's Heartbreak

The near-mishap lit up TikTok, but Clarkson’s Vegas run is far more than viral clips.

Studio Sessions is stripped down and emotionally charged — no dancers, no elaborate staging, just Clarkson, her band, and the truth behind every lyric.

“You can make a lot of money off heartbreak,” she told the crowd, referencing Chemistry, her 2023 album inspired by her divorce.

That heartbreak is now front and center in Vegas — and clearly resonating with fans.

Clarkson was forced to postpone the opening weekend of Studio Sessions earlier this month due to vocal strain, but returned with even more grit.

She’s also confirmed The Kelly Clarkson Show will return for Season 7 this fall, though speculation continues about how long she’ll stay in the daytime spotlight.

Whether she’s on camera or onstage, Clarkson’s current chapter is all about doing things her way.

And if the front row gets a little more than they expected? That’s just part of the Kelly Clarkson experience: Honest, hilarious and completely unfiltered — pasties and all.