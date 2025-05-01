Morgan Wallen's record label, Big Loud, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter this week that it has sold a minority stake in the singer's masters recording catalog to Chord Music Partners.

Label reps didn't divulge the financial details in their official statement. But an anonymous source tells the publication that the sale went through for $200 million.

Big Loud says the sale was part of a "strategic investment to expand the label's global footprint and fuel long-term artist development."

Wallen has been on the label's roster since 2016. He signed the month after he first released his debut radio single, "The Way I Talk."

Since then, he's amassed an enormous catalog with the label, including his studio albums If I Know Me, Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing at a Time. Hit singles on those projects include "Whiskey Glasses," "7 Summers," "Chasin' You," "Last Night" and many others.

He also has a robust catalog of collaborations with other artists, and many of those songs have appeared on the albums included in his catalog. Those include "Only Thing That's Gone," a Chris Stapleton duet on Dangerous, and "Man Made a Bar," an Eric Church duet on One Thing at a Time.

Formed in 2021 by investment companies KKR and Dundee Partners, Chord Music Group's catalog includes music from OneRepublic, The Weeknd, John Legend, Lorde and many other artists.

Last February, Universal Music Group acquired a 25.8 percent minority share in Chord, according to PR Newswire, in a sale valued at $240 million.

Wallen's massive song catalog is steadily growing: In May, he'll extend it by 39 new tracks when he releases his massive I'm the Problem album. That project includes his hit singles "Love Somebody" and "Lies Lies Lies."

