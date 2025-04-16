Fans Go Wild as Post Malone + Morgan Wallen Team Up for New Duet, ‘I Ain’t Comin’ Back’

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen are joining forces again, on a new song called "I Ain't Comin' Back."

After the success of their smash hit "I Had Some Help," the two stars are back in the studio again, but this time it's for Wallen's new album I'm the Problem.

Their first duet was a part of Malone's project, F-1 Trillion.

Wallen shared the news on social media on Tuesday (April 15) with a simple black and white photo of the two of them, telling fans the song will be out on Good Friday (April 18).

He also revealed a snippet of the song in his Instagram Stories. Wallen is heard singing over a mid-tempo guitar line with a simple beat.

"Half of this town has got a name for me/ But there's one I'll never be / Nah cuz the night I said I'm leavin' / I turned into Richard Petty / Broke my heart..." is all that is heard in the brief video.

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's New Song Stirs Up Fans

The comments section of Wallen's post has been filling up with fans' excitement for the new collaboration:

"It's gonna be a dayummmm Good Friday."

"Yes!!! Friday needs to hurry up now."

"My favorite duo."

"Ahhhhh!!!"

"KEEP FEEDIN' THE STREETS."

"LETS GOOOO!"

Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tracklist

Wallen will be releasing his highly-anticipated album I'm the Problem on May 16. He's been promoting the collection for the better part of the year and has shared quite a few of the songs that will be featured on it.

Fans can expect to hear the title track, in addition to "Just in Case" and "I'm a Little Crazy." He also confirmed "Love Somebody" will be on the album. A deeply personal song dedicated to his son Indigo called "Superman" will appear, as will "Come Back as a Redneck."

Rumors of a female duet called "What I Want" are floating around, too. Now we can add "I Ain't Comin' Back" to what might be another double album from Wallen.

