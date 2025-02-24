Morgan Wallen takes a long, honest look at his flaws in an unreleased song called "Superman," which he wrote for his 4-year-old son, Indie.

"One day you're gonna see my mugshot / From a night when I got a little too drunk," Wallen sings in the first lyrics of the song.

As he continues, he acknowledges that since all his mistakes and legal troubles have played out in the public, he won't be able to hide them as his son grows up.

Despite his turbulent public persona, Wallen says he hopes Indie grows up to know his father has always loved him — even if his attempts at being "Superman" fall short.

As he shared a clip of the new song, Wallen admitted it's taken him quite a while to write a song that captures exactly what it is he wants to say to little Indie.

"Been trying for a long time to write a song I loved to my son. None of them ever feel good enough because of how perfect I want something like this to be," he explains in the caption of his post.

"And not saying this is perfect, but I am very proud of it," the singer adds.

Who Is Morgan Wallen's Son?

Indie — aka Indigo Wilder Wallen — was born in July 2020 to Wallen and his ex-fiancée Katie "KT" Smith. According to People, the couple were on-again, off-again between 2016 and 2019, but had split for good by the time their son was born.

Still, Wallen has been an active presence in little Indie's life, and he occasionally shares glimpses of the time they spend together on social media.

More frequently, Smith posts updates on the young boy's daily life, including one adorable recent video of a trip she and Indie took to a trampoline park.

Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen's Unreleased "Superman" (So Far):

One day you're gonna see my mugshot / From a night when I got a little too drunk / Hear a song about a girl that I lost / From the times when I just wouldn't grow up

And when you ain't a kid no more / I hope you don't think less of me / I try to hide my fallin' short / But you're gonna see

Chorus:

Now a midnight bottle's my kryptonite / Brings a man of steel down to his knees / Don't always know my wrongs from rights / Sometimes I'm my own worst enemy / No, I don't always save the day / But you know for you I'll always try / I'll do the best I can / But Superman's still just a man sometimes...