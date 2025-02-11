Indie Wallen's daddy is country music superstar Morgan Wallen, but probably can't grasp that yet.

But he can grasp a phone.

Indie's mama, Katie Smith, shared the cutest video on her Instagram of the 4-year-old at the trampoline park, with her phone on record mode and in his hand the whole time.

The video is captioned: "When your four-year-old takes your phone at the jump park."

The video begins with a visibly excited Indie grabbing his mama's phone and getting very excited to run into the jump park with his friends.

jombo_imkt, Instagram jombo_imkt, Instagram loading...

Once Indie hops onto a trampoline, you can hear him in the phone heavy-breathing, laughing and just enjoying life.

jombo_imkt, Instagram jombo_imkt, Instagram loading...

A few people in the comments section are asking the same question, however:

"Do people not recognize and approach you guys every time you’re there?"

Another fan writes, "I wonder the same thing. Like is he able to JUST be a kid and have fun with his mom or are people annoying?"

A Nashville local stepped in and provided some insights for other fans wondering:

"In Nashville everyone leaves everyone alone for the most part. That’s why celebs go out in public. Jelly Roll goes to the grocery store all the time. They like Nashville because they can still live a normal life."

We know this to be true about Jelly Roll, as we were the ones to reveal the fact that he has a favorite grocery store here in Nashville, on Taste of Country Nights.

20 Best Morgan Wallen Songs — Hits Every Fan Should Know by Heart You'll find largely singles in this Top 20 countdown of Morgan Wallen 's best songs and biggest hits. But we've scattered in a few songs found deep within Wallen's two albums, If I Know Me and his record-breaking double album Dangerous.