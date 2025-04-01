The lyrics to Morgan Wallen's new song "Just in Case" find him guarding his heart for a new kind of reason.

The singer isn't protecting himself from heartbreak as much as he is acknowledging that you only fall in love once. "Just in Case" his ex returns, he's making sure he never loves all the way again.

"Just in Case" is the fourth radio single from Wallen's upcoming I'm the Problem album.

To date, he has 16 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

John Byron, Troy Matthew, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass and Alex Bak helped Wallen write this new song.

It's a clever spin on a subject Wallen has written plenty about.

Arguably, all of 10 of his best songs are heartbreakers or tracks that describe an action forced when the girl he set his eyes on disappeared. Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome created an almost dreamlike arrangement that perfectly captures someone between realities.

It gives Wallen's dark optimism extra believability, even though country fans know how these kinds of stories usually end. She never comes back to the "Just in Case" guy.

Morgan Wallen, "Just in Case" Lyrics:

I ain't sayin' that I always sleep alone / I ain't sayin' that I ain't met no one else / Done a little bit of midnight movin' on / And I ain't sayin' when I do that it don't help / Leave with someone, I don't know her name / Pull her real close, but I leave some space / And I could forget you, girl, for good / Even though I should.

Chorus:

I never let my heart go all the way / Every time I try I just hit the brakes / And there's always a couple trying to take your place / But I never fall in love, baby, just in case / You wake up wantin' me out of the blue / You lay down needin' what I used to do / Yeah, every now and then, I go get a taste / But I never fall in love, baby, just in case / Just in case.

I always take it to the edge, then I back it up / They don't know I got a reason for actin' up / I ain't felt a damn thing baby, after us / Yeah, I'm just hopin' you'll come back to us / That's wishful thinkin' baby, honestly / But I know you ain't forgotten me.

Repeat Chorus

Leave with someone, I don't know her name / Pull her real close, but I leave some space / Yeah, I could have three words on my tongue / But I won't ever say 'em.

Repeat Chorus