Morgan Wallen, &#8216;Just in Case&#8217; Lyrics Offer a Spin on Heartbreak [Listen]

Morgan Wallen, ‘Just in Case’ Lyrics Offer a Spin on Heartbreak [Listen]

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

The lyrics to Morgan Wallen's new song "Just in Case" find him guarding his heart for a new kind of reason.

The singer isn't protecting himself from heartbreak as much as he is acknowledging that you only fall in love once. "Just in Case" his ex returns, he's making sure he never loves all the way again.

  • "Just in Case" is the fourth radio single from Wallen's upcoming I'm the Problem album.
  • To date, he has 16 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
  • John Byron, Troy Matthew, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass and Alex Bak helped Wallen write this new song.

It's a clever spin on a subject Wallen has written plenty about.

Arguably, all of 10 of his best songs are heartbreakers or tracks that describe an action forced when the girl he set his eyes on disappeared. Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome created an almost dreamlike arrangement that perfectly captures someone between realities.

Big Loud Records
loading...

It gives Wallen's dark optimism extra believability, even though country fans know how these kinds of stories usually end. She never comes back to the "Just in Case" guy.

Morgan Wallen, "Just in Case" Lyrics:

I ain't sayin' that I always sleep alone / I ain't sayin' that I ain't met no one else / Done a little bit of midnight movin' on / And I ain't sayin' when I do that it don't help / Leave with someone, I don't know her name / Pull her real close, but I leave some space / And I could forget you, girl, for good / Even though I should.

Chorus:
I never let my heart go all the way / Every time I try I just hit the brakes / And there's always a couple trying to take your place / But I never fall in love, baby, just in case / You wake up wantin' me out of the blue / You lay down needin' what I used to do / Yeah, every now and then, I go get a taste / But I never fall in love, baby, just in case / Just in case.

I always take it to the edge, then I back it up / They don't know I got a reason for actin' up / I ain't felt a damn thing baby, after us / Yeah, I'm just hopin' you'll come back to us / That's wishful thinkin' baby, honestly / But I know you ain't forgotten me.

Repeat Chorus

Leave with someone, I don't know her name / Pull her real close, but I leave some space / Yeah, I could have three words on my tongue / But I won't ever say 'em.

Repeat Chorus

20 Best Morgan Wallen Songs — Hits Every Fan Should Know by Heart

You'll find largely singles in this Top 20 countdown of Morgan Wallen's best songs and biggest hits. But we've scattered in a few songs found deep within Wallen's two albums, If I Know Me and his record-breaking double album Dangerous.

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Morgan Wallen
Categories: Country Music News, Country Song Lyrics, Country Songs

More From Taste of Country