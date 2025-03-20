Finally! Morgan Wallen’s New Album Just Got a Release Date

Morgan Wallen has been steadily releasing information about his next album, I'm the Problem, over the past couple weeks.

But there's one piece of information — the release date — that he hasn't shared until now.

In a video post shared to social media on Thursday morning (March 20), Wallen changed that. He announced that I'm the Problem will officially be out on May 16.

The video includes some sneak peeks into the making of his new album, featuring snippets of him in the studio recording and assembling the track list for the project.

Interspersed with those clips, we see video of a pencil sketch being drawn, and it's quickly revealed to be a portrait of the star. At the end of the post, the finished drawing is revealed to be the album cover for the new album.

Though Wallen's new album won't be out in full for another month and a half, fans who pre-order the project this week will get something special: Wallen says a pre-order, which will be available starting Friday, includes two new songs: "I'm a Little Crazy" and "Just in Case."

Wallen first announced I'm the Problem earlier this month.

The title track has been out since late January, and he's been steadily sharing other new songs throughout 2025 so far.

I'm the Problem is also the name of his 2025 tour, which is scheduled to kick off in June.

What Songs Are on Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Album?

While Wallen has yet to reveal the tracklist for his new project, he did confirm in a social media post that "I'm the Problem" and "Love Somebody" will be included on the 2025 release. That same photo post also hinted that I'm the Problem could be a double album.

The country hitmaker has also been teasing new music on his profile. He has shared snippets of songs like "I'm a Little Crazy" and "Superman." The latter is a special track dedicated to his son, Indigo — in it he confronts his bumpy past as he realizes one day his little boy will learn about his father's mistakes.

Wallen is also scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live on March 29, marking his second time as a musical guest on the live show. It'll be his first major live appearance since the end of his One Night at a Time Tour last fall, which he followed with an extended break that including skipping the 2024 CMA Awards, where he won Entertainer of the Year.

The singer hasn't yet shared what he'll perform on SNL, but it seems likely that it'll be one of the songs off his new album.