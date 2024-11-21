Morgan Wallen won Entertainer of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards for the first time in his career, but the country superstar was not on hand to receive his award.

In fact, he hasn't even acknowledged his win publicly in the hours since then — and upon closer look, it's been weeks since he even posted to his social media pages.

Why Wasn't Morgan Wallen at the 2024 CMA Awards?

Wallen's absence from the awards show certainly didn't go unnoticed. Fans online had all sorts of theories about why Wallen was not in attendance, most of which centered around the CMAs' supposed "slight" of Wallen after the January 2021 incident in which he was caught on camera using the N-word. Wide Open Country documented those responses, which largely supported his absence.

However, that's probably wrong. While Wallen was not eligible for the awards show that year, he returned to the CMA stage in 2022, performing "You Proof." He also took the stage in 2023, performing a Joe Diffie tribute alongside Hardy and Post Malone and then joining Eric Church for "Man Made a Bar."

So fan theories that he skipped the CMAs in 2024 because of lingering resentment seem unlikely — especially since he was nominated for (and ultimately won) the night's biggest honor.

So the answer is: When it comes to why Morgan Wallen was not on hand at the 2024 CMA Awards, your guess is just as good as anyone's.

Morgan Wallen Hasn't Been Seen Since the End of His Tour

Wallen spent most of 2024 on his massive One Night at a Time Tour, which wrapped on Oct. 19.

A quick scan of social media shows Wallen's most recent post to Instagram was on Nov. 6, when he simply posted, "See ya'll at Sand in My Boots."

Wallen's most recent post on X was on Oct. 21, and it was a repost promoting the festival:

So, does that mean he's taking an extended break until May? That was never officially announced.

Is Morgan Wallen in Jail?

Not as far as we can tell.

While Morgan Wallen is facing serious charges related to throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church's downtown Nashville bar in April 2024, he is not currently listed as an inmate in Davidson County, Tenn., and his upcoming court cases are still listed as open on a public docket, with Wallen's next court appearance set for Dec. 12, 2024 at 9AM.

Consequently, there's no evidence to support any theory that he might have made a secret plea deal and is currently serving time.

So, Where Is Morgan Wallen?

The bottom line is, only he and his family, friends and team know what Wallen's been up to since the end of his tour, and why he was not in attendance at the 2024 CMA Awards to collect his first-ever Entertainer of the Year award.

Taste of Country has reached out to representatives for Wallen for comment, but had received no response at the time of publication.

2024 CMA Awards Red Carpet Pictures Check out the best pictures from the 2024 CMA Awards red carpet.

Country couples and solo stars walked the red carpet ahead of the CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 20). See pictures of the best and worst dressed stars, plus some of the wildest looks. There were certainly some bold hat decisions. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Timeline of Morgan Wallen Controversies + Accomplishments Morgan Wallen has been arrested, banned and booted throughout a career that's not even 10 years old. He's also been celebrated, praised and awarded a few of country music's highest honors.

Here is a timeline of his most notable accomplishments and most controversial moments. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

20 Best Morgan Wallen Songs — Hits Every Fan Should Know by Heart You'll find largely singles in this Top 20 countdown of Morgan Wallen 's best songs and biggest hits. But we've scattered in a few songs found deep within Wallen's two albums, If I Know Me and his record-breaking double album Dangerous.

See Inside Morgan Wallen's Recently Sold Nashville Home Morgan Wallen has sold his Nashville home for $835,000. The country singer sold his home for a $135,000 profit five months after being filmed on his driveway using the N-word. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is a two-story house near Nashville's 8th Ave. It's over 2,700 square feet. Redfin confirmed the house sold on July 8, 2021, less than one month after it was listed.

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.