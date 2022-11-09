Morgan Wallen Performs Passionate ‘You Proof’ at the 2022 CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen brought his most recent No. 1 hit, "You Proof," to the 2022 CMA Awards for an impassioned performance.

The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee took the stage in front of his band, kicking off the song with electrifying energy. He dove into the first verse, in which he sings about drinking whiskey and other spirits to try to "drown the memory" of an ex, but he hasn't had any luck.

Wallen pushed his voice throughout the song, resulting in an assertive performance that seemed to reflect the desperation and frustration of the lyrics. The singer was aided by syncopated red lights that also drove home the message of the tune. He walked around the stage as he sang, and kept the enthusiasm through the final chorus.

"I need something you proof / Something stronger than I'm used to," Wallen sings. "Yeah, I've been pouring 90 to 100 / Feel like nothing's gonna cut it, that's the hard truth / Yeah, I need something you proof / Oh, I need something you proof."

"You Proof" knocked Wallen's previous single, "Thought You Should Know," out of the top spot on the country charts, continuing a long streak of success for the 29-year-old Tennessee native. Both tracks are likely to be featured on Wallen's still-unannounced third studio album, which is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

His next project will have a lot to live up to after the unprecedented success of his sophomore release Dangerous: The Double Album, which spent more than a full year atop the country charts and earned him the Academy of Country Music's Milestone Award earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Wallen was nominated for both Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Hardy, Ashley Gorley and Josh Osborne were also nominated in the Song of the Year category, which is only awarded to songwriters, for penning Wallen's 2021 single "Sand in My Boots."

The Country Music Association held the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, aired live on ABC.

