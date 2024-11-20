Morgan Wallen won the most coveted trophy of the night — Entertainer of the Year — at the 2024 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 20).

However, he wasn't on hand to claim it.

The Big Lebowski star Jeff Bridges was at the awards show to present the big honor, and when he announced Wallen's name, he mispronounced it as "Waylon" — as in, "Waylon Jennings."

Bridges then congratulated the singer on his big win in absentia.

"Morgan couldn't make it tonight, so I'm gonna accept this award on behalf," Bridges said after the big reveal. It's not immediately clear where Wallen was or why he was unable to attend the ceremony.

Wallen was one of five heavy-hitters nominated in this category — he beat out Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson to claim the award.

After Wallen's new Entertainer of the Year status was revealed, the CMA Awards' three hosts — Wilson, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning — rushed the stage to end the show with jokes, festivities and goodwill. It comes at the conclusion of an action-packed three-hour show that included big collaborations, unforgettable performances and multiple tributes and celebrations.

Wallen famously got barred from competition in CMA categories in 2021 after his racist slur scandal, but since then, he's steadily rebuilt his reputation in the industry with high-selling tours, philanthropic goodwill and a steady stream of new music.

He released his One Thing at a Time album in 2023, and since then, he's been busy on a tour bigger than any show the singer's ever mounted before. Celebrity walk-outs, special guests and unforgettable surprises have all been hallmarks of Wallen's time onstage over the past year.

Wallen's been nominated for Entertainer of the Year twice in past years, but 2024 marks his first time taking the trophy home.

