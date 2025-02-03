Morgan Wallen Seems to Confirm ‘I’m the Problem’ Is a Double Album

Morgan Wallen seems to have told us his new album I'm the Problem is a double album without telling us it's a double album.

The country singer shared a photo of himself narrowing down the tracklist for the project and, let's just say, it's a long list.

In a photo shared to his Instagram Stories, Wallen stands with his back to the camera, looking at a large whiteboard in front of him. The album's name I'm the Problem is written at the top of the board.

"Chopping block," he writes on the photo.

To his left are several song slots, with each title blurred out, except for two. The title track listed in the No. 1 position. We also see "Love Somebody" with a No. 22 next to it, indicating that this will be the 22nd song on the album.

There looks to be about 10 or so more blurred out song titles below "Love Somebody," which means there will be more than 30 songs on the project, pushing it into double album territory.

To Wallen's right is another small list of tracks that could either be rejects or those waiting to be stuffed into the packed project.

How Many Double Albums Does Morgan Wallen Have?

The "Smile" hitmaker released his first double album in 2021 with Dangerous: The Double Album. The following project, One Thing at a Time, was also a lengthy project with 36 tracks. It would seem these double collections are now the norm for Wallen.

I'm the Problem will be his fourth studio album. Although Wallen has confirmed fans will be able to get their hands on it this year, he has yet to reveal an official release date.