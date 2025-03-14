Morgan Wallen Shares Album Update — Fans Are Beside Themselves!

Morgan Wallen is one step closer to releasing his new album, and his fans can't contain their excitement.

When Is Morgan Wallen's Album Coming Out?

Wallen's fourth studio album is titled I'm the Problem.

The title track arrived on Jan. 31, 2025.

The Tennessee native will be launching a tour of the same name on June 20.

A release date for the album is not known.

The country singer took to social media on Friday (March 14) to share a new clip of a song called "Just in Case." While the clip caught the attention of those scrolling through their feed, it was the caption that revealed the really good news.

"Album is officially done," Wallen writes. "More news for y'all next week, but here's a clip of one that's coming out soon — 'Just in Case.'"

"An album drop next week would solve every issue in my life," one fan says in the comments.

"Might be one of the best albums yet ..." another adds.

"DROP IT NOW," someone else chimes in, with clapping hand emojis.

It's likely that the "Smile" singer will announce a release date for the upcoming collection next week, when releasing "Just in Case" in full.

What Songs Are on Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Album?

While Wallen has yet to reveal the tracklist for his new project, he did confirm in a social media post that "I'm the Problem" and "Love Somebody" will be included on the 2025 release. That same photo post also hinted that I'm the Problem could be a double album.

The country hitmaker has also been teasing new music on his profile. He has shared snippets of songs like "I'm a Little Crazy" and "Superman." The latter is a special track dedicated to his son, Indigo — in it he confronts his bumpy past as he realizes one day his little boy will learn about his father's mistakes.

Morgan Wallen's 2025 Tour Dates

After spending two years on the road with his One Night at a Time Tour, Wallen elected to take a break from the road over the holidays. However, in 2025 he has come out guns blazing with several announcements about his plans for the year.

His I'm the Problem Tour will get underway on June 20, keeping him busy through Sept. 13. He'll do multiple shows at various locations across the country with Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel joining him on select dates, along with other special guests like Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson.

In addition to his tour, Wallen is launching his own music festival: The Sand in My Boots Festival is scheduled for May 16-18 in Gulf Shores, Ala. It includes an extensive list of performers both in country music and outside of the genre.