Morgan Wallen's 2025 tour will be short and powerful. The "Smile" singer just announced 19 shows on the I'm the Problem Tour, starting with a June 20 stop in Houston.

Each of these shows will be a stadium show (NFL or college football) and feature another country music superstar.

Miranda Lambert or Brooks & Dunn join him for 16 of the 19 tour dates. Ella Langley, Anne Wilson and Corey Kent are among the opening acts.

Tickets for Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour go on sale to the general public on Jan. 31.

The tour is named after Wallen's just-announced fourth studio album.

Additionally, Wallen will play several festivals in 2025, including his own Sand in My Boots Festival.

A full list of Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour dates with opening acts can be found below. He didn't share the release date for his new album but revealed that the title-track will also be available to download on Jan. 31.

"Lies Lies Lies," "Love Somebody" and "Smile" are all expected to be on this new album. His last album One Thing at a Time was released in March 2023.

Last fall, Wallen won his first Entertainer of the Year Award at the 2024 CMA Awards.

Morgan Wallen’s 2025 I’m the Problem Tour Dates:

June 20 — Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium (with Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel)

June 21 — Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium (with Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel)

June 28 — Madison, Wisc. @ Camp Randall Stadium (with Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert)

July 11 — Miami Gardens, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium (with Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert)

July 12 — Miami Gardens, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium (with Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn)

July 18 — Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium (with Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert)

July 19 — Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium (with Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn)

July 25 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field (with Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert)

July 26 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field (with Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn)

Aug. 1 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s Stadium (with Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert)

Aug. 2 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s Stadium (with Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn)

Aug. 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Huntington Bank Field (with Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert)

Aug. 16 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Huntington Bank Field (with Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett)

Aug. 22 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium (with Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert)

Aug. 23 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium (with Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert)

Sept. 4 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre (with Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert)

Sept. 5 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre (with Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn)

Sept. 12 — Edmonton, Alb. @ Commonwealth Stadium (with Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert)

Sept. 13 — Edmonton, Alb. @ Commonwealth Stadium (with Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn)

