Fans Think Morgan Wallen Just Dropped a BIG Hint About His Next Album

Did Morgan Wallen drop a subtle Easter egg about his next album's title? Fans sure think so after watching the music video for his New Year's Eve surprise-release song, "Smile."

The video stars Wallen as a lonely, troubled superstar who performs on a New Year's Eve talk show episode, and it juxtaposes the roar of an adoring crowd against the sadness and disconnect he feels in his relationship.

There are several video details that mirror Wallen's own life, like the fact that he's booked to perform his hit single "Love Somebody" before pivoting onstage to the brand-new "Smile," much to the alarm of the show producers and delight of fans in the audience.

Read More: Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen's New Surprise Song, "Smile"

And some eagle-eyed fans think that's not the only reference to Wallen's music in the video.

After it released, several viewers started pointing out that the title of the talk show, "Dark Til Daylight," shows up multiple times across the clip -- and they're wondering if that will be the title of Wallen's next album.

Fans also noticed that the talk show's name is also printed on a sheet of paper hanging up in the dressing room of the video, and below it, there's a list of writing to small to make out.

"New album name and track list?" one social media user wondered.

"Looks like a tour date list," speculated another.

Going even deeper down this rabbit hole, there's reason for fans to suspect that "Dark Til Daylight" is the title of an as-yet-unreleased country song -- though not necessarily with Wallen as the recording artist.

Read More: 9 Pretty Bold Country Music Predictions for 2025

After the "Smile" music video dropped, Holler took a look into ASCAP and BMI's ACE Reportory databases, and discovered that there is indeed a song called "Dark Til Daylight" registered there. It's publicly viewable information, and you can find it here.

No performer is listed for the song, so there's no official link to Wallen.

However, the songwriters listed are Rocky Block, Jimmy Robbins and Chris Tompkins, three writers with a long track record of writing mainstream country hits.

Tompkins and Block have both written songs for Wallen in the past.

Thompkins co-wrote Wallen's recent hit "Lies Lies Lies." Block is a writer on multiple Wallen duets like "Man Made a Bar," "Cowgirls" and "Broadway Girls." He also co-wrote "Smile."

Though there's no definitive proof, there are enough clues here for fans to start speculating that "Dark Til Daylight" is an unreleased Wallen song, and that it will be the title track to a new album.

What We Know About Morgan Wallen's Plans For His Next Album

Wallen hasn't officially announced a new studio project. However, he has concluded his One Night at a Time Tour and begun releasing material not linked to his last project, One Thing at a Time.

One Thing at a Time came out in March of 2023. The singer has typically released a new studio album every two-three years, so all signs suggest that he might be working toward readying a new album in 2025.

Wallen has kept largely out of the spotlight to close out 2024, but in a video message to fans, he assured them that he's "taking a little bit of time for myself" but still "working," and he promised to see them in 2025.

He's also continued to tease unreleased music.