Morgan Wallen may be taking a break from being in the public eye, but that doesn't mean he is absent from the studio. The country singer shared a snippet of a song he wrote recently on social media, and fans are already eating it up!

From what we can hear in the 90-second clip, Wallen spins another tale of heartbreak, but this one isn't the kind of breakup that will do him in.

In fact, he believes he's doing better since his lover walked out on him.

Here Are the Lyrics to Morgan Wallen's Unreleased Track

"Everything's still pretty much the same round here / Neighbor's still shooting all of next year's deer / Boys still lose unless they're playing at home / But I got better since you got gone"

"I'm still a few too many on a Friday night / Still try to step in when it ain't my fight / I'm still me don't get me wrong / But I got better since you got gone"

"Swear it was like I'll be damned / Finally back to being who I am / When we were over it was overnight the light came on / It all felt right when it all went wrong / You turned me loose wasn't no telling who I'd turn into / But it turns out me and you together is why it took so long / Cause I got better since you got gone"

Take a listen to Wallen's new track in the video below.

Fans React to Morgan Wallen's Unreleased Track

The "Love Somebody" hitmaker is already receiving high praise for his new work. Many of his fellow country singers expressed their support.

"THAT WAYYY," his frequent writing buddy Hardy writes.

"Hand out the window cruiser," George Birge adds.

"I do believe it's a heater," Ernest chimes in.

Fans were also quick to share their excitement for the track:

"Every d--n song is a banger."

"Raise your hand if you liked this post before you heard what it was!"

"We do believe this is fire."