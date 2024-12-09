Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence, But His Message Raises More Questions

It's been over three weeks since Morgan Wallen skipped the CMA Awards, and since then, fans have heard next to nothing from the country superstar: Not even a "thank you" message for his in absentia Entertainer of the Year victory.

Now, Wallen is speaking out — but he still didn't mention his big win at the awards show.

Over the weekend, Wallen sent out a brief video note, seemingly as an exclusive message to fans who purchased tickets to his One Night at a Time Tour. One fan posted the video to TikTok, sharing Wallen's update with the larger country community.

"I just wanted to say thank you personally," Wallen tells his concertgoers, "and give you an opportunity to have something cool at the same time. And let you know that I'm working. I'm taking a little bit of time for myself, but I'm working also."

"I can't wait to get back out there and see y'all at some point next year," he concludes.

Where in the World Is Morgan Wallen?

Wallen sightings have been very scarce since he wrapped his One Night at a Time Tour in mid-October.

He missed the 2024 CMA Awards, where he received the biggest award of the night, Entertainer of the Year.

Even more surprisingly, Wallen has not publicly acknowledged his win in the weeks since.

The singer did pop up during Jelly Roll's late November Nashville show, as a surprise guest during Ernest's opening set.

Questions Still Unanswered After Wallen's Message to Fans

Walllen's video assures fans he's alive, well, and still working, but it also opens up a host of new questions.

For one thing, the singer still didn't address his win at the CMAs, making it seem pretty likely that his decision not to address his Entertainer of the Year status is an intentional one.

Some have speculated that Wallen might have bad blood with the Country Music Association dating back to 2021, when he was benched from the awards show — and a number of other country music industry platforms — following his racist slur scandal from early that year.

But Wallen has been to the awards show since, and performed on its stage in both 2022 and 2023, so theories about a lingering resentment are likely incorrect.

Another mystery arises out of Wallen's vague plans to "see y'all at some point next year." In his most recent Instagram post, a tour recap video dated Nov. 6, Wallen said he'd see fans again at his Sand in My Boots Festival: A Wallen-mounted event set to take place for the first time next May.

If that festival is still earmarked as Wallen's return to public life, it seems odd that he wouldn't mention it in this post, at least as a plug or a "thank you" to fans who've purchased tickets.

As Wallen continues his break from public life, he is also due in court this week. He's scheduled to appear on Dec. 12 to face four charges stemming from an alleged chair-throwing incident for which he was arrested back in April.