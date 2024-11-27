Morgan Wallen made his first public appearance since being named CMA Entertainer of the Year last week. The singer wasn't present to accept the award and hasn't posted anything to social media in the days since.

He still hasn't said anything about winning, but now at least fans know he's alive safe in Nashville.

Related: Where in the World is Morgan Wallen? Not at the 2024 CMA Awards

Wallen won his first Entertainer of the Year last Wednesday night (Nov. 20).

He didn't perform or attend this year's CMAs after doing both the two previous years.

His last post to social media came on Nov. 6.

Related: Here's Why Morgan Wallen Won CMA Entertainer of the Year

On Tuesday night, Wallen took the stage alongside Ernest, who opened up Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken Tour stop in Nashville. A guest artist of Wallen's caliber is rare for support acts, but he and Ernest are close friends.

Plus, Jelly Roll's show was all about shining a spotlight on others and he had extra-special surprises in store for his hometown show. Check out Taste of Country on Wednesday for a full review of the show, which included a guest appearance from Snoop Dogg.

Not only are they personal friends, but Ernest and Wallen have teamed up together for a pair of hits. They sang both on Tuesday. Midway through "Flower Shops," Wallen came to the stage, sending a jolt of energy through the already interested audience.

Then he stuck around to sing "Cowgirls," a No. 1 hit from summer 2024.

After finishing the song, Wallen simply walked off stage and let Ernest continue a very strong 45-minute-long set. Alexandra Kay also opened the show and made full use of the double catwalks and an impressive video display.

This was the 58th and final stop on the Beautifully Broken Tour and all three artists were dialed in and ready to deliver a great hometown show. These were the kind of performances that give an artist a boost heading into a new year.