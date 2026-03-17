Luke Combs Shares What His + Morgan Wallen&#8217;s Text Conversations Look Like [EXCLUSIVE]

Luke Combs Shares What His + Morgan Wallen’s Text Conversations Look Like [EXCLUSIVE]

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Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen are constantly battling for the top spots on the country music charts, but behind the scenes people often wonder if they are really friends or if they are constantly out to one-up one another.

I went directly to the source to find out by asking Combs on Taste of Country Nights.

The "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" singer opened up about his and Wallen's text thread, saying, "We text, man, decently and frequently about not really music at all."

What Do Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs Actually Text About?

Combs says of his and Wallen's text conversations, "I think we're both kind of in this rare spot right now in a career and it's like we ask each other questions about...really it's like, 'How you doing, man?' or, 'How do you do this thing?' or, 'How've you been?'"

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Combs wants fans to know most that the texts between the two superstars are usually more on the side of care and wonder, and less on the side of, "Hey man, I got this new song and it's gonna destroy your song or whatever."

READ MORE: Luke Combs Sings Morgan Wallen, for Morgan Wallen [Watch]

He's a super good dude and I just want him to be good.

Will Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs Do a Song Together?

Combs has said recently that he and Wallen are up to collaborate, but they are just waiting on the right song to lend itself to the collaboration.

The two country stars don't want or need to force a collaboration. If and when it happens, it happens.

Top 20 Luke Combs Songs That Prove 'Em All Wrong

Check out Luke Combs' best songs, and the songs that changed his life when so many thought he wasn't good enough to be a country star.

See Pictures of Luke Combs' New Nashville Bar, Category 10

Luke Combs is ready to join the ranks of country artists who have opened their own bars in Nashville's Broadway district. The honky-tonk will be called Category 10, playing off of his debut single "Hurricane." Although true hurricanes are categorized no higher than a Category 5, Combs opted to double the intensity with a 10 ranking. It's a nod to his career, really.

Category 10 will be anything but small: The bar will be the largest entertainment venue on the strip, featuring the area's biggest dance floor and rooftop. Combs is also including more intimate spaces to accommodate young talented singers and songwriters.

Filed Under: Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen
Categories: Country Interviews, Country Music News, Exclusive Videos, Exclusives, Taste of Country Nights

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