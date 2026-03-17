Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen are constantly battling for the top spots on the country music charts, but behind the scenes people often wonder if they are really friends or if they are constantly out to one-up one another.

I went directly to the source to find out by asking Combs on Taste of Country Nights.

The "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" singer opened up about his and Wallen's text thread, saying, "We text, man, decently and frequently about not really music at all."

What Do Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs Actually Text About?

Combs says of his and Wallen's text conversations, "I think we're both kind of in this rare spot right now in a career and it's like we ask each other questions about...really it's like, 'How you doing, man?' or, 'How do you do this thing?' or, 'How've you been?'"

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Combs wants fans to know most that the texts between the two superstars are usually more on the side of care and wonder, and less on the side of, "Hey man, I got this new song and it's gonna destroy your song or whatever."

READ MORE: Luke Combs Sings Morgan Wallen, for Morgan Wallen [Watch]

He's a super good dude and I just want him to be good.

Will Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs Do a Song Together?

Combs has said recently that he and Wallen are up to collaborate, but they are just waiting on the right song to lend itself to the collaboration.

The two country stars don't want or need to force a collaboration. If and when it happens, it happens.

Top 20 Luke Combs Songs That Prove 'Em All Wrong Check out Luke Combs' best songs, and the songs that changed his life when so many thought he wasn't good enough to be a country star.