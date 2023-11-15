The two largest-looming titans of modern, mainstream country music collided at the 2023 BMI Country Awards ceremony in Nashville last Tuesday (Nov. 7).

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs — who were both named Songwriter of the Year at the awards show — shared a stage that night, and that's not all: They expressed their mutual fandom, and Combs even performed a cover of Wallen's hit "Thought You Should Know."

Afterwards, Combs shared video of the moment on social media, posting a long clip of his performance and letting his followers know how honored he was to share the BMI Songwriter of the Year title with Wallen.

"By the way, I love this song a whole lot, man," Combs told Wallen onstage, before he started the song. "Congrats again."

"Thought You Should Know" is part of the tracklist for Wallen's latest album, One Thing at a Time, but fans first heard it nearly a year before that project came out. A love ballad written from the perspective of a son to his mother, Wallen first put out "Thought You Should Know" around Mother's Day 2022 as a tribute to his mom, Lesli.

Later that year, he sent it to radio, where it topped multiple country charts.

Wallen co-wrote the song with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon, and when it hit No. 1, it became Lambert's first chart-topper as a writer for another artist. Combs also has a connection to Lambert: The two stars sing a duet called "Outrunnin' Your Memory" on Combs' 2022 Growin' Up album, but Combs kept that song an album track, never sending it to radio.