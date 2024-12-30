9 Pretty Bold Country Music Predictions for 2025

If 2024 has taught us anything, it's that you can never predict what's going to happen next in country music.

But that's not going to stop us from trying!

Below, Taste of Country has compiled nine bold predictions for what's in store for the genre in 2025. We're placing our bets on new albums and tours, big crossovers — oh yeah, and a wild guess at who might win CMA Entertainer of the Year next year.

We're predicting more big genre switch-ups next year. On this list, we've named the massive pop artist who we think is going to go country next, and we've also included a couple of country mainstays who we think are going to try their hands at something a little different this year.

Also on our bingo card for 2025? A surprise album, a new star of the screen and the artists we think should get elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame next. Read on, and let us know what your country music predictions are for next year.