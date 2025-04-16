Morgan Wallen just revealed everything fans have been wanting to know about his new I'm the Problem album, including the titles of all 37 songs and who the mystery girl he's singing with is.

Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem album drops on May 16.

It's his fourth studio album and first since One Thing at a Time (2023).

Earlier this week, he confirmed a duet with Post Malone, but that's just one of five collaborations on the album.

See the full tracklist below. Songwriters are also included, as are each of his five duet partners.

I'm the problem Cover art Big Loud Records loading...

All 37 songs were written as stickers on a NASCAR-themed graphic at Wallen's Instagram page, and a press release also confirms the information.

Morgan Wallen's New Duet Partners

In addition to Post Malone, Wallen will be joined by friends Ernest, Hardy and Eric Church, as well as Canadian pop singer Tate McRae.

In fact, McRae's duet with Wallen is up first. Song No. 1 is called "What I Want," and she actually had a hand in writing it.

Much later you'll find Church on "Number 3 and Number 7," which could very well be NASCAR references, given his social media post. In auto sports, Dale Earnhardt drove the No. 3 car until his death in 2001.

Hardy joins Wallen for "Come Back as a Redneck" and Ernest joins on "The Dealer." Post Malone has song No. 27 on the album, called "I Ain't Comin' Back."

Morgan Wallen, I'm the Problem Easter Eggs

Those who speculated a new song called "Miami" may be a twist on Keith Whitley's "Miami My Amy" were right, as Hank Cochran and Dean Dillon are listed as co-writers on this new track.

Elsewhere, find plenty of references to booze and bad habits.

"Skoal, Chevy and Browning," "20 Cigarettes" "Number 3 and Number 7" (Jack Daniels No. 7 maybe?) and "Whiskey in Reverse" fall into that category. There is also another ode to Wallen's home state with "TN." As was the case with his last album, writers like Hardy, Ernest, Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass and John Byron dominate the credits.

Wallen wrote 22 of the 37 songs on I'm the Problem.

Morgan Wallen, I'm The Problem Tracklist:

1. "I'm the Problem" (Morgan Wallen, Grady Block, Jamie McLaughlin, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

2. "I Got Better" (Morgan Wallen, Blake Pendergrass, Chase McGill, Ryan Vojtesak, Ernest Keith Smith, Michael Hardy)

3. "Superman" (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, James Maddocks)

4. "What I Want" (feat. Tate McRae) (Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae, John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Joe Reeves)

5. "Just in Case" (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass, Alex Bak)

6. "Interlude" (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block)

7. "Falling Apart" (Morgan Wallen, Blake Pendergrass, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)

8. "Skoal, Chevy, and Browning" (Joe Fox, Chase McGill, Josh Miller)

9. "Eyes Are Closed" (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Ryan Vojtesak)

10. "Kick Myself" (Morgan Wallen, Rocky Block, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, James Maddocks)

11. "20 Cigarettes" (Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Blake Pendergrass, Josh Miller)

12. "TN" (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, Taylor Phillips, Ryan Vojtesak, Geoff Warburton)

13. "Missing" (Morgan Wallen, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass, Ryan Vojtesak, Luis Witkiewitz)

14. "Where'd That Girl Go" (Morgan Wallen, Rocky Block, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Blake Pendergrass, Joe Reeves, Geoff Warburton)

15. "Genesis" (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Rocky Block, Jacob Durrett, Blake Pendergrass, Ryan Vojtesak, James Maddocks)

16. "Revelation" (Trannie Anderson, Rodney Clawson, Nicolle Galyon, Chris Tompkins)

17. "Number 3 and Number 7" (feat. Eric Church) (Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass)

18. "Kiss Her in Front of You" (John Byron, Jaxson Free, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley, Ryan Vojtesak)

19. "If You Were Mine" (Chris Tompkins, Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia, Geoff Warburton)

20. "Don't We" (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, Ashley Gorley, Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron)

21. "Come Back as a Redneck" (feat. HARDY) (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Michael Hardy, James Maddocks)

22. "Love Somebody" (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Shaun Frank, Nicholas Gale, Ashley Gorley, Yaakov Gruzman, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Elof Loelv, Steve Francis Richard Mastroianni, Martina Sorbara, Ryan Vojtesak)

23. "Dark Til Daylight" (Rocky Block, Chris Tompkins, Jimmy Robbins)

24. "The Dealer" (feat. ERNEST) (Blake Pendergrass)

25. "Leavin's The Least I Could Do" (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Josh Miller, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

26. "Jack and Jill" (Jacob Hackworth, Jared Mullins, Ned Cameron)

27. "I Ain't Comin' Back" (feat. Post Malone) (Morgan Wallen, Louis Bell, Michael Hardy, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

28. "Nothin' Left" (Josh Miller, Greylan James, Matt Jenkins)

29. "Drinking Til It Does" (Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins)

30. "Smile" (Morgan Wallen, Rocky Block, John Byron, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Luis Witkiewitz)

31. "Working Man's Song" (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block)

32. "Whiskey in Reverse" (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Michael Hardy)

33. "Crazy Eyes" (Chris Tompkins, Josh Miller, Jessie Jo Dillon, Daniel Ross)

34. "LA Night" (Chris Tompkins, Travis Wood, Josh Miller)

35. "Miami" (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, Ernest Keith Smith, Blake Pendergrass, Chase McGill, Michael Hardy, Dean Dillon, Hank Cochran, Royce Porter)

36. "Lies Lies Lies" (Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Miller, Daniel Ross, Chris Tompkins)

37. "I'm a Little Crazy" (Michael Hardy, Smith Ahnquist, Hunter Phelps, Jameson Rodgers)