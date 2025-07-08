Dollar General Announces Big Drop in Grocery Prices for Summer

In a time when every dollar is being stretched to its limit, Dollar General is offering some relief in the form of cheaper groceries.

ScrapeHero shows that the budget grocery chain has more than 20,400 stores in 48 states. They have vowed to lower the price on more than a thousand items throughout the summer months, according to The Kitchn.

This is in addition to the already 200-plus items that they dropped the prices on recently. New price drops began on June 27 and will continue through Labor Day (Sept. 1).

Dollar General’s Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Emily Taylor, says:

"Customers from all walks of life seek ways to save on items they need and want, and DG is here for what matters, helping them stretch their budgets. With kids home from school, there’s often additional meal prep and a desire for additional activities. Our discount offers are designed to enhance affordability on the items our customers need and want."

Dollar General carries around 2,500 different items in their stores — the thousand-item price drop is said to account for 40 percent of what they sell.

The price drop includes items in the grocery, health and beauty departments, as well as name-brand cleaning supplies.

If you have never been inside of a Dollar General, first of all, where have you been?

But secondly, you can literally grab anything you need there, whether it's some last-minute milk or a pool noodle for an upcoming pool party, and you know you can quickly get in and out of the store and not drop a fortune.

The fact that Dollar General is going in the opposite direction of the economy and driving prices down even further than they already are is a good indication that they know exactly what their customers need and want.

