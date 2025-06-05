Hooters Suddenly Shuts Down Locations Across America

Hooters has shut down more than 30 locations across America, with little to no notice.

USA Today reports that Hooters executives had to sit down, likely over a few plates of their famous wings, and make a "difficult decision" to shutter the locations.

We have known that Hooters was in trouble since they declared bankruptcy back in March, but within that declaration, they did not indicate they'd be closing any restaurants.

As a matter of fact, it was quite the opposite.

Hooters said they were going to revitalize the brand and come up with new ways to make it a more family friendly restaurant — like getting rid of bikini contests and things like that.

Even though Hooters are closing more than 30 locations, they still operate 200+ storefronts across America. On their website, they are promising nothing but greatness moving forward.

"Hooters is here to stay, and with a stronger financial foundation and streamlined operations on the other side of this process, we will be well-positioned to continue delivering the guest-obsessed hospitality experience and delicious food our valued customers and communities have come to expect well into the future."

For a company with such flavorful menu offerings, that is such a bland and blanket statement — but nonetheless, it's a sign of some positive future things that are happening for the brand.

Hooters locations that have suddenly closed:

Sanford, Florida

Orlando, Florida – Kirkman Road

Kissimmee, Florida – Osceola Parkway

Melbourne, Florida

Atlanta, Georgia – Downtown

Douglasville, Georgia

Gwinnett, Georgia

Valdosta, Georgia

Greenwood, Indiana

Rockford, Illinois

Newport, Kentucky

Flint, Michigan

Taylor, Michigan

St. Louis, Missouri – Downtown

Charlotte, North Carolina – South Boulevard

Columbia, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee – Downtown

Nashville, Tennessee – Harding Place

Grapevine, Texas

Houston, Texas – 120 FM 1960 W

San Marcos, Texas

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tallahassee, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

Lafayette, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana

Detroit, Michigan

