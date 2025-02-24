Hooters, one of America's long-standing restaurant chains, is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

Bloomberg reports that the chain, which has been struggling for the past few years, has even hired a bankruptcy lawyer and is preparing to enter bankruptcy. The 293-store chain has hired law firm Ropes & Gray to prepare a filing, though the plans are not final, Bloomberg says, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

In 2024, Hooters began closing some locations and started to realize that the end might be near — they were even falling behind on paying their bills. The company took about 4 times longer to pay its vendors than the average restaurant chain last year, according to data from credit report company Creditsafe.

More than 20 percent of Hooters’ outstanding bills were over 90 days overdue last year, Creditsafe found.

So while you are enjoying your wings with some "scenery," when you pay your bill, it might not be making it all the way to say, the electric company.

Other restaurant chains that have seen a similar fate lately include Red Lobster and TGI Friday's — both of these '90s food icons had to file for bankruptcy recently, but are attempting to claw their way back. Even Twin Peaks, Hooters' competition, had to file for bankruptcy at a couple of locations to help stay afloat.

Men across America might have to soon find a new lunch location to hang out and discuss "business" on their lunch breaks.

24 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess