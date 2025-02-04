End of an Era: TGI Fridays Restaurants Closing Their Doors Across America
At TGI Fridays, their slogan is, "In here, it's always Friday."
But Fridays are running out, because there are less locations of the chain than ever, with more closing.
According to Nation's Restaurant News, TGI Fridays just shut down more locations, leaving them with only 125 remaining eateries. The locations that have been shut down this time around are in New York, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
Last October, TGI Fridays shut down a large number of restaurants and were down to 164 locations. As simple math shows, they have been busy ... shutting down locations.
The once-thriving restaurant chain known for its pizazz and flare is struggling. After declaring bankruptcy in November of 2024, they have re-emerged, but are still in a downward spiral.
It seems as if some of the problem sits on the corporate side: In 2023, the company went through a whopping three CEOs in a span of a few months.
At the rate that TGI Fridays is shutting down restaurants, we could be seeing the end of the franchise as a whole.
