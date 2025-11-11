'Tis the season! Or in this case, the seasoning, as McDonald's announces the return of their McRib sandwich at select locations nationwide — as well as their yummy Holiday Pie, which will be available at all locations nationwide.

When Will the McRib Return to McDonald's?

Food blogger Markie Devo reports that the famed McRib sandwich will hit menus on Tuesday (Nov. 11) at McDonald's locations in and around major cities, including Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles and more.

That is paired with the McDonald's holiday pie, which falls into the category of if you know, you know. This pie explodes in your mouth upon first bite and will boost you right into Christmas mode.

The holiday pie drops on Nov. 14 and is described as "creamy, smooth custard nestled in a flaky buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles."

Don't think for a second that these two announcements go overlooked. Fans are all over the comment section.

One writes, "I haven’t been able to find the pie in years. Always keeping my fingers crossed and keeping an eye out."

Another says, "Had a McRib today, it still slaps."

One commenter even takes it a step further by saying, "The McRib has been a part of my life since I can remember. My dad would always take us after school to get one on the day they came back each year."

Is the McRib Sandwich Actually Ribs?

While it might not be actual ribs, Americans have come to know and love the rib-shaped boneless pork slab slathered in special McRib sauce, as well as the warm holiday pies.

How Many McDonald's Locations Are in America?

Since McDonald's is such a large chain, it is not an exact number, but an estimated 13,000 American locations exist, according to various sources.

