Don't start your Christmas cooking prep just yet.

First, make sure you check your fridge, as there are two different FDA Class II cheese recalls currently active that covers dozens of brands of cheese at major retailers across America.

ABC News is reporting that the recall covers more than 250,000 cases -- not packages, cases -- of shredded cheese that were shipped to major retailers like Walmart, Aldi and Target.

Why Has Shredded Cheese Been Recalled Recently?

The FDA reports that there is a chance of metal fragments being included with your shredded cheese.

You don't want your guests to bite into your homemade chicken parmesan or macaroni and cheese dish and come back with a mouth full of metal, do you?

Which States are Affected By the Cheese Recall?

The recall is wide-ranging. Affected states are listed below.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Puerto Rico.

Great Lakes Cheese Company is the maker of the cheese that is then distributed to major retailers, in different packaging.

Below is the complete list of effected products, thanks to the Food Network.

235,789 cases of low-moisture part-skim mozzarella shredded cheese, sold in variety of cuts (fine, thick, “classic,” “rustic,” etc.) and package sizes, under 26 different brand names, including Always Save, Borden, Brookshire’s, Cache Valley Creamery, Chestnut Hill, Coburn Farms, Econo, Food Club, Food Lion, Gold Rush Creamery, Good & Gather, Great Lakes Cheese, Great Value, Happy Farms by Aldi, H-E-B, Hill Country Fare, Know & Love, Laura Lynn, Lucerne Dairy Farms, Nu Farm, Publix, Schnuck’s, Simply Go, Sprouts Farmers Market, Stater Bros. Markets and Sunnyside Farms.

1,900 cases of Happy Farms by Aldi Italian Style shredded cheese blend, containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella, not-smoked provolone, romano, asiago and parmesan, sold in a 12-ounce plastic bag, as well as a six-bag “combo case” of “Taco Style” cheeses.

15,490 cases of Italian Style shredded cheese blend, containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, romano, fontina and asiago cheese, sold in various package sizes under eight different brand names: Brookshire’s, Cache Valley Creamery, Coburn Farms, Great Value, Know & Love, Laura Lynn, Publix and Simply Go.

117 cases of Food Club Finely Shredded Pizza Style Four Cheese Blend, containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella, not-smoked provolone, parmesan and romano cheeses, packaged in 8-ounce plastic bags.

4,298 cases of Pizza Style shredded cheese blend, containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella and mild cheddar cheeses, sold in a variety of sizes and bag styles under the following six brand and product names: Econo Pizza, Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend, Gold Rush Creamery Pizza Blend, Great Value Pizza Blend, Laura Lynn Pizza Blend, Simply Go Pizza Blend Two Cheese Mix.

4,131 cases of mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blend, containing low-moisture part-skim mozzarella and not-smoked provolone cheeses, sold in plastic bags in various sizes under four different product and brand names: Freedom’s Choice Pizza Blend, Good & Gather Mozzarella & Provolone, Great Lakes Cheese Mozzarella & Provolone and Great Value Provolone & Mozzarella Blend.

1,850 cases of Good & Gather Mozzarella & Parmesan shredded cheese blend, fine cut, sold in 8-ounce plastic bags.

As I wrote this, I texted my wife to tell her about it. She checked our fridge and we had two bags of the recalled mozzarella cheese sitting inside, one open and already half-consumed.

We will be doing what everyone is instructed to do: If you have one of the effected cheese products, bring it back to the store of purchase for a full refund.

