Whiskey Lullaby: Jim Beam to Halt Majority of Whiskey Production in 2026

Whiskey Lullaby: Jim Beam to Halt Majority of Whiskey Production in 2026

1000logos.net

Jim Beam has decided to take a step back and stop producing a majority of their whiskey output in 2026 for several concerning reasons.

According to Forbes, Industry pressures like declining alcohol consumption and trade/export challenges have led to oversupply and prompted Jim Beam to scale back production temporarily for the year.

Quite simply put, there is an overage of whiskey and a lack of willing drinkers.

The production halt will be at their main distillery in Clermont, Kentucky at the James B. Beam Distillery. Meaning no new bourbon will be made there for the year, though bottling, warehousing, and visitor operations will continue.

According to Investing, this one distillery accounts for the majority of the Jim Beam whiskey that is sold in America -- buckle up because the list is quite extensive.

  1. Jim Beam White Label – the standard flagship bourbon
  2. Jim Beam Black – extra-aged, richer flavor
  3. Jim Beam Devil’s Cut – bourbon extracted from barrel staves
  4. Jim Beam Double Oak – aged in a second oak barrel for deeper flavor
  5. Jim Beam Bonded – bottled in bond, 4+ years old, 100 proof
  6. Jim Beam Rye – the brand’s rye whiskey offering
  7. Jim Beam Honey – sweetened bourbon liqueur
  8. Jim Beam Apple – apple-flavored bourbon
  9. Jim Beam Maple – maple-flavored bourbon
  10. Jim Beam Vanilla – vanilla-flavored bourbon
  11. Jim Beam Kentucky Fire – cinnamon-flavored bourbon
  12. Jim Beam Signature Craft – small-batch variations for special markets
  13. Jim Beam Distiller’s Masterpiece – occasional limited-edition releases

Where is Jim Beam Whiskey Made?

Jim Beam's main Distillery is the James B. Beam Distillery in Clermont, Kentucky. This is Jim Beam’s flagship distillery.

Read More: Tip It on Back: The 100 Best Drinking Songs in Country Music

A Secondary Distillery is their Fred B. Noe Craft Distillery, also in Clermont, KY, which produces smaller, experimental batches of bourbon. This location will still be in operation during 2026, but its output is relatively minor compared to the main distillery.

Taste of Country logo
Get our free mobile app

Another secondary distillery for Jim Beam is their Booker Noe Distillery, located in Boston, Kentucky. This location produces limited or specialty batches and will continue distilling in 2026, but again, volume is much smaller than the main Clermont site.

While we are on the subject of drinking, lets take a look at country artists that had a few too many then decided to get behind the wheel.

Country Stars Arrested for DUI

Country music has always had a little bit too close of a relationship with drinking, so it's no surprise that some of the biggest stars in country music have been arrested for DUI.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

11 Great Country Songs About Getting Arrested

Nearly a dozen country stars have written songs about being arrested, but only a few know of which they sing. Here are 11 songs about being picked up by police, including true stories from by Keith Urban and Chris Janson, and legendary outlaw hits for Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Johnny Paycheck and more.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: food
Categories: Country Music News

More From Taste of Country