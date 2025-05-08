Lainey Wilson won Album of the Year at the 2025 ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 8) for her 2024 project Whirlwind.

This award is presented to the recording artist behind the winning project, as well as its producer and record label.

"There is been some good music coming out of Nashville this year, and I'm so proud to be a part of this generation of country music. There is a little bit of everything," she said from the stage.

"This record means the world to me," she added. "It got me through a time in my life that was constantly changing."

Other albums nominated in this category were Megan Moroney's Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine), Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken, Zach Top's Cold Beer & Country Music and Post Malone's F-1 Trillion.

As of tonight's win, Wilson has now had two albums in a row win ACM Album of the Year. Her last project, Bell Bottom Country, also won the trophy back in 2022.

With just 15 tracks on the project, Whirlwind is actually a relatively slim collection compared to other nominees in this category, like Post Malone's 27-track F-1 Trillion and Jelly Roll's 28-track Beautifully Broken.

But the project still packed a major punch, with singles like "Hang Tight Honey" and "4X4XU" as well as a Miranda Lambert collaboration, "Good Horses."

Before winning at the ACMs, Whirlwind was nominated for Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards early this year.

