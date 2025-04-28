Ella Langley's performance at Rock the Country over the weekend was paused for an important surprise: The news that she has won her first-ever ACM Award, the 2025 prize for New Female Artist of the Year.

Not only that, one of Langley's idols, Miranda Lambert was the one to surprise her via video message on the big screen behind the stage.

Langley was mid-conversation with the crowd when her mic cut out and the superstar showed up on the screen.

"Hey Ella, it's me, I wanted to congratulate you for being the top-nominated artist at the Academy of Country Music Awards this year," Lambert begins (find video below).

She's not lying — the "You Look Like You Love Me" hitmaker has a whopping eight nods going into next month's show. Well, 7 nods and now one win.

The "White Liar" singer continues, "You are my friend, first and foremost — you are a fellow dog-rescue advocate, a songwriter, you are my soul-sister in country music and a partner in crime."

Then, Lambert delivered the news: "You, my friend, have won New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards this year."

The crowd cheered with celebration, but all Langley could do was stare at the screen in disbelief.

"We are gonna celebrate so big!" Lambert concluded.

Obviously shaken up by unexpected happy news, Langley fought back tears and was able to muster up a quick "God Bless America" as she ran back towards the band on stage, to do another song.

Afterward, the video cuts to Langley holding the award backstage, and she is in tears.

"I've just prayed about this and thought about it. Literally everything I've ever done has to been able to do this, and I'm so grateful for the team I have around me," the 2025 ACM New Female Artist of the Year says.

"I'm really grateful for the fans that listen to the music and see that there is truth," she adds. "I'm just a real-life human being going through life like everyone else," Langley adds. "This is, this is ... thank you."

The 2025 ACM Awards will air live from Frisco, Texas this year, on May 8. For the fourth straight year, the 2025 ACM Awards ceremony will stream live on Amazon Prime Video. The stream will begin at 8PM ET.

