For the third year in a row, Lainey Wilson has won the trophy for Female Artist of the Year at the ACMs.

Just before her name was called, five previous winners of the award walked onstage to announce the nominees in a new and touching way. Each gave a special speech to the artists, celebrating their accomplishments and encouraging them to continue.

Martina McBride started things off for Kelsea Ballerini, before Gretchen Wilson praised Ella Langley. Then Sara Evans spoke to Megan Moroney, while Crystal Gayle spoke highly of Kacey Musgraves, who was not in attendance. Wynonna Judd also had some encouraging words for Wilson.

Wilson took a moment to hug her fellow nominee Langley before walking onto the stage to receive her trophy.

"Woo! My legs are numb," she said. "I can't believe that I'm getting to stand up here with all these ladies that I was influenced by. Every single one of y'all."

"The very first time I went to the Grand Ole Opry, you were standing in that circle, Crystal. And I knew at that moment I was like, 'I want to do this.'" she said to the legend.

Wilson also shared that she listened to each of those legends in her headphones, singing karaoke in the car so often her parents wanted to kill her, she joked.

"Y'all are whoopin' butt, the girls are kicking down some barn doors and I like it," Wilson proclaimed.

Kelsea Ballerini, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, and Kacey Musgraves were also nominated in this competitive category.

READ MORE: Full List of 2025 ACM Awards Winners

Wilson's newest accolade means she's now won ACM Female Artist of the Year for the second year running, and she's currently the reigning Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMAs, too.

Perhaps the biggest new female star in country music, Wilson will also have a shot at the ACM's coveted Entertainer of the Year category at the end of Thursday night's ceremony. If she wins, she'll also be an ACM Triple Crown Winner, since she has previously won New Female Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year at the awards show.

The 2025 ACM Awards take place in Frisco, Texas, and are streaming live on Amazon Prime Video. Reba McEntire is hosting the show.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.