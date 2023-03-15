Keith Urban and his actor wife Nicole Kidman can frequently be found supporting each other — and smooching! — at various industry events, shows and red carpets, but it's too often that fans get a glimpse into the big moments in their personal lives, such as their wedding, which took place in June 2006.

But Urban pulled back the curtain on that special day during a stop in his Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 11). During his performance of "Without You," a hit single off his 2010 Get Closer album, Urban sang in front of a screen that featured a brief slideshow of images from his wedding.

Name cards with "Keith" and "Nicole" written in script, a row of tea candles, the couple's rings and a shot of the bride and groom in their wedding wear were among the images that flashed across the screen.

Speaking to People, Urban explains that Kidman signed off on his idea to use "just a little bit" of wedding footage for his show.

"I wanted to do it in a very organic way and find the right song. It was really about choosing to do that song, 'Without You,' and how that felt like the right time for that," the singer relates, adding "I don't know if that's her favorite song, but it was the right one for the footage."

Urban's Vegas residency takes place at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, and he recently extended his stay there by eight shows. The residency is now set to last through November 2023.