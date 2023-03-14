Keith Urban's Las Vegas residency will last at least through the fall. The "Brown Eyes Baby" singer just announced eight new shows that will keep him at Planet Hollywood through November.

The announcement comes after Urban played just five dates on the Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency itinerary. The show began at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater on March 3, with 16 total shows booked through July 1. The new dates are below, with tickets going on sale at 10AM PT on March 18.

A press release notes that limited tickets are still available for the existing dates, as well.

Outside of his Las Vegas shows, Urban has just 10 concerts on his 2023 schedule, and all 10 are major festivals. This makes something of a light year for the hitmaker, although he did wrap up an expansive Speed of Now Tour in 2022, with shows across America and Australia.

"This tour has been revelatory in seeing how many new people are at our shows," he told Taste of Country last summer. "I’ve actually done it at some of our shows. I’ve gone, 'Just a show of hands, how many have never seen us before?' And sometimes a third of the room puts their hands up. It’s just remarkable."

"Brown Eyed Baby" is the second single released since Urban's last album, The Speed of Now Part I (2020). It's currently inside the Top 20 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

During that same interview with ToC, Urban shared that he had an entire album ready to go.

Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency 2023 Dates:

March: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11 , 15, 17, 18

June: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

July: 1

November: 1, 3, 4, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18